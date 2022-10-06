Lesufi Ready For Gauteng’s Top Job

The ANC in Gauteng says it’s ready for Panyaza Lesufi to fill the province’s top job.

But the move will come with another Cabinet reshuffle.

The ANC’s Gauteng leadership says the reshuffle will include competent leaders in key portfolios in the province.

A special council provincial legislature will convene on Thursday to elect a new premier.

Lesufi has welcomed his party’s backing and support in taking up the position of premier.

He says the provincial government needs to do more to create opportunities, provide service delivery and economic development.

