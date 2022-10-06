Lesufi Ready For Gauteng’s Top Job

The ANC in Gauteng says it’s ready for Panyaza Lesufi to fill the province’s top job.
But the move will come with another Cabinet reshuffle.
The ANC’s Gauteng leadership says the reshuffle will include competent leaders in key portfolios in the province.
A special council provincial legislature will convene on Thursday to elect a new premier.
Lesufi has welcomed his party’s backing and support in taking up the position of premier.
He says the provincial government needs to do more to create opportunities, provide service delivery and economic development.
More Stories
Public Health Strategies For Managing Covid-19 And Future Pandemics In Africa
Measures Are In Place To Ensure Safety Of Tourists – Minister Sisulu
Tourist Shooting Was Calculated Killing – Sisulu
Stage 3 Power Cuts To Continue Until Saturday
North West Human Settlements On Launch Of Human Settlements Month
Minister Barbara Creecy Condemns The Murder Of A German Tourist In The Kruger National Park
The Presidential Employment Stimulus Reaches One Million South Africans
New Tobacco Bill Targeting Smoking Indoors And Vaping
Public Sector Strike Looming
Stage 3 Load Shedding To Remain In Place Until Thursday Morning
Ramaphosa Urges ANC Members To Elect Capable Leaders
Burkina Faso Army Announces Overthrow of Military Government