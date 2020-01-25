Sat. Jan 25th, 2020

Lesufi Questions Why ‘Death Camp’ Still Used

The Nyati Bush and Riverbreak resort in Brits, North West province on 21 January 2020. The resort is where Parktown Boys' High School learner Enock Mpianzi drowned while on a school orientation camp. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

17 mins ago 1 min read

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said it must be investigated why the Nyati Bush and River Break Lodge has remained the camp of choice for so many schools, even after several children drowned there.

Lesufi has released the findings into its preliminary investigation into the death of Parktown Boys’ pupil, Enock Mpianzi.

The grade 8 pupil drowned at the Brits lodge last week during a school orientation camp.

The 13-year old’s body was found in the Crocodile River last Friday, two days after he drowned.

This week Eyewitness News revealed that at least four other pupils died at the Nyati Bush and River Break Lodge during school camps.

Lesufi said that this information could have been discovered by any organiser with a basic Google search.

“Even when I was given directions of where the [place] is, when I put it up, this information came.”

He said it must be questioned why certain schools keep going back there.

“Why there is interest of schools to this camp, even if it’s a death camp? Are there financial benefits? Who benefits? And there is a certain pattern of schools that go there; it’s not your school from Soshanguve. It’s not a place preferred by average schools.”

Lesufi said that the department would not be approving any school camps to the lodge while it is still subject to an investigation.

