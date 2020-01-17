Lesufi: Enoch Mpianzi’s Death Will Be Investigated

auteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said that Enoch Mpianzi’s parents said that their son was excited about the grade 8 Parktown Boys’ High camp.
Mpianzi (13) drowned during what has been described as a water activity in a river at a lodge on Wednesday.
Lesufi briefed the media at the school on Friday to shed more light on what transpired.
“I was not briefed on whether the people that assisted the children and the children themselves had life jackets or given a water safety talk, so that part of the information was not provided to me.”
The MEC said that the death would be investigated.
LAST RESPECTS
Meanwhile, Mpianzi’s parents have paid their last respects at the site where the drowning happened.
Gauteng Education Panyaza Lesufi was with the parents during search and rescue operations.
