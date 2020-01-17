Lesufi: Enoch Mpianzi’s Death Will Be Investigated

auteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said that Enoch Mpianzi’s parents said that their son was excited about the grade 8 Parktown Boys’ High camp.

Mpianzi (13) drowned during what has been described as a water activity in a river at a lodge on Wednesday.

Lesufi briefed the media at the school on Friday to shed more light on what transpired.

“I was not briefed on whether the people that assisted the children and the children themselves had life jackets or given a water safety talk, so that part of the information was not provided to me.”

The MEC said that the death would be investigated.

LAST RESPECTS

Meanwhile, Mpianzi’s parents have paid their last respects at the site where the drowning happened.

Gauteng Education Panyaza Lesufi was with the parents during search and rescue operations.

#ParktownBoysCamp Lesufi: It seems what they were doing is an activity to try and move an injured person across the river. I asked them to take me through the same activity so I can understand. KM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 17, 2020

UPDATE 2: #ParktownBoysCamp . I met with the family of the missing child on site and they granted us permission to release his photo. The rescue team has resumed their search. The boys will arrive back at school around 11am. All sporting activities are suspended. pic.twitter.com/DoRi1vxaFA — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) January 17, 2020

EWN