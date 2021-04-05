Lesufi Denies Tender Irregularity Claims

Share with your network!

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has denied claims he favours certain companies concerning school tenders.

City Press is reporting, Lesufi was heard in a voice recording telling colleagues in a secret meeting that people should be looked after and satisfied at all costs.

Lesufi has denied the meeting was secret, and he claims the voice recording aims to tarnish his reputation.

The EFF is calling for the immediate removal of the Gauteng Education MEC.

