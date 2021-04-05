iAfrica

Lesufi Denies Tender Irregularity Claims

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi addressing the media in Johannesburg during a press briefing on 17 July 2020 by the provincial command council on its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has denied claims he favours certain companies concerning school tenders.

City Press is reporting, Lesufi was heard in a voice recording telling colleagues in a secret meeting that people should be looked after and satisfied at all costs.

Lesufi has denied the meeting was secret, and he claims the voice recording aims to tarnish his reputation.

The EFF is calling for the immediate removal of the Gauteng Education MEC.

