Lesufi Calls On Healthcare Workers To Ensure Best Care To Boksburg Blast Victims

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has called on nurses and doctors that are treating those injured in the Boksburg gas tanker explosion to ensure that they receive the best possible care.

The death toll from the tragedy has risen to 37, while several more are still recovering in hospital.

On Christmas Eve, a gas tanker blew up in Boksburg after getting stuck under a low-lying bridge.

Lesufi said that the provincial government confirmed that the number of staff from the nearby Tambo Memorial Hospital who were injured during the incident was 35, and not 13, as previously communicated.

He said staff and bereaved families were receiving ongoing counselling.

Meanwhile, Lesufi said that contractors remain on-site at Tambo Memorial Hospital to carry out repairs to the affected sections, including the emergency, radiology, clinical, and maternity departments.

Share with your network!