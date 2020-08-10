iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Lessons on Building Scalable Businesses in Africa

15 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Africa has complex and unique business opportunities. Harvard Business School professors are launching a new online course to teach entrepreneurs how to build scalable businesses designed to solve core problems in Africa. Unlike other business courses, this one focuses on identifying points of opportunity for smart entrepreneurial efforts through live online lectures, peer-to-peer learning, and real-life lessons incorporated into participants’ own business plan. The online course starts on August 17, 2020. Taught by Harvard Business School Professors Tarun Khanna, Caroline Elkins, and Karim Lakhani, participants learn how Africa-specific trends impact the opportunities and challenges in undertaking entrepreneurship ventures on the continent. This course examines the nuances that render Africa unique in today’s emerging market landscape, and the similarities that can be drawn from the world’s other fast-moving emerging economies. Developing participants’ own business plan with peer-to-peer feedback is the capstone learning experience of this course.

SOURCE: edX

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

The Moroccan Athlete Who Inspired a Generation

49 seconds ago
1 min read

A Model of Culturally Relevant and Sustainable African Design

4 mins ago
1 min read

PR Training for African Founders

6 mins ago
1 min read

Back to School for the DRC

8 mins ago
1 min read

The New Cairo Officially Unveiled

12 mins ago
1 min read

It Has Become More Dire for African Migrants to Leave Lebanon

18 mins ago
1 min read

Chakwera Charts the Path of his First 100 Days in Office

20 mins ago
1 min read

Situation in Mauritius Becomes Desperate

23 mins ago
1 min read

Black Market for Medical Supplies Thrives in Accra

27 mins ago
1 min read

A Showpiece of the Absolute Best from Morocco

3 days ago
1 min read

East Africa’s Biggest Tourist Event is Going Unnoticed

3 days ago
1 min read

Visiting Egypt during a Pandemic

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

The Moroccan Athlete Who Inspired a Generation

49 seconds ago
1 min read

A Model of Culturally Relevant and Sustainable African Design

4 mins ago
1 min read

PR Training for African Founders

6 mins ago
1 min read

Back to School for the DRC

8 mins ago