Lessons on Building Scalable Businesses in Africa

Africa has complex and unique business opportunities. Harvard Business School professors are launching a new online course to teach entrepreneurs how to build scalable businesses designed to solve core problems in Africa. Unlike other business courses, this one focuses on identifying points of opportunity for smart entrepreneurial efforts through live online lectures, peer-to-peer learning, and real-life lessons incorporated into participants’ own business plan. The online course starts on August 17, 2020. Taught by Harvard Business School Professors Tarun Khanna, Caroline Elkins, and Karim Lakhani, participants learn how Africa-specific trends impact the opportunities and challenges in undertaking entrepreneurship ventures on the continent. This course examines the nuances that render Africa unique in today’s emerging market landscape, and the similarities that can be drawn from the world’s other fast-moving emerging economies. Developing participants’ own business plan with peer-to-peer feedback is the capstone learning experience of this course.

SOURCE: edX

