iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Lessons for Sportswomen in Africa

5 hours ago 1 min read

Across sections of Africa, we see the public divestment in sports through land grabs with public parks converted into office buildings and apartments, thus limiting space for recreation and sports. Secondly, the privatisation of sporting facilities limits public access as people have to pay to use them. Thirdly, the under-resourcing of public schools results in limited, if any, investment in sporting facilities. The result is a class divide that writes out most young Africans from sporting opportunities. African governments need to make greater investments in public sports facilities and programmes targeting girls particularly in contexts where sports is not viewed as a viable career option.

SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Benin Used as Launchpad for Tech Startups

5 hours ago
1 min read

Motorists in Malawi are Having to Rely on Fuel Smuggled in from Neighbouring Mozambique

5 hours ago
1 min read

Moving Animals to an Area in the Zambezi River Valley to Rebuild Wildlife Populations There

5 hours ago
1 min read

Disgraced Parathlete Fights for His Freedom

5 hours ago
1 min read

374 Academic Programmes Offered by the University of Ghana are Unaccredited

5 hours ago
1 min read

No Solace for Parents after Teens’ Mysterious Deaths

5 hours ago
1 min read

How Gabon Manages its Side of the Congo Basin

5 hours ago
1 min read

Luanda’s Political Scene Remains Unchanged

5 hours ago
1 min read

Shell’s Exploration Plans in South Africa Halted

5 hours ago
1 min read

Ivorian Athlete On his Path to Rowing Glory

2 days ago
1 min read

Research on the Treatment of Migrants in South Africa’s Healthcare Sector

2 days ago
1 min read

Abuja Calls for Local Talent in Advertising

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Lessons for Sportswomen in Africa

5 hours ago
1 min read

Benin Used as Launchpad for Tech Startups

5 hours ago
1 min read

Motorists in Malawi are Having to Rely on Fuel Smuggled in from Neighbouring Mozambique

5 hours ago
1 min read

Moving Animals to an Area in the Zambezi River Valley to Rebuild Wildlife Populations There

5 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer