iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Lessons for Rural Innovation in Africa

20 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Many countries in sub-Saharan Africa commit resources to promote agricultural innovations. This is based on the assumption that rural livelihoods are mainly agricultural and that the innovations will increase agricultural production and household income. As resources come under pressure from growing populations and natural resource degradation, governments and donors want to see that agricultural research and innovation has an impact. They want to see “success” and “value for money”. Conservation agriculture in Zimbabwe provides a good example of an innovation like this. This approach to farming has been widely promoted by non-governmental organisations, research institutes and the state. It’s also promoted in other countries of eastern and southern Africa. The method is based on minimal soil disturbance, mulching soil with crop residues, and crop rotation. These are meant to conserve moisture, reduce soil erosion and build up soil organic matter to improve crop yields and rural livelihoods. We wanted to know how this innovation was promoted and implemented in Zimbabwe and how its “success” was framed and assessed. Our study found that there were differences in how farmers and promoters of conservation agriculture defined its success.

SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Documenting the “Mecca” for Marine Wildlife

54 seconds ago
1 min read

Luanda Strips Beneficiaries of Past Corruption

6 mins ago
1 min read

Racial Tensions Flare Up Again in South Africa

11 mins ago
1 min read

A Colossal Dam Nears Completion on Ethiopia’s Stretch of the Nile

16 mins ago
1 min read

Uganda’s New All-female Ride-hailing Service

24 mins ago
1 min read

Conakry Waits for Election Results

28 mins ago
2 min read

World’s Longest Study of Ebola Concludes

33 mins ago
1 min read

Remembering Victims of Nigeria’s Notorious Police Unit

51 mins ago
1 min read

Exposing Sudan’s Rogue Islamic Schools

1 hour ago
1 min read

The Great Wildebeest Migration is Taking Place with No Spectators

2 days ago
1 min read

Morocco Offers Up Some Pretty Lovely Coastal Landscapes

2 days ago
1 min read

4IR Hotel Opens in Africa’s Richest Square Mile

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Documenting the “Mecca” for Marine Wildlife

54 seconds ago
1 min read

Luanda Strips Beneficiaries of Past Corruption

6 mins ago
1 min read

Racial Tensions Flare Up Again in South Africa

11 mins ago
1 min read

A Colossal Dam Nears Completion on Ethiopia’s Stretch of the Nile

16 mins ago