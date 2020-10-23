iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Lessons for Rural Innovation in Africa

5 seconds ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Many countries in sub-Saharan Africa commit resources to promote agricultural innovations. This is based on the assumption that rural livelihoods are mainly agricultural and that the innovations will increase agricultural production and household income. As resources come under pressure from growing populations and natural resource degradation, governments and donors want to see that agricultural research and innovation has an impact. They want to see “success” and “value for money”. Conservation agriculture in Zimbabwe provides a good example of an innovation like this. This approach to farming has been widely promoted by non-governmental organisations, research institutes and the state. It’s also promoted in other countries of eastern and southern Africa. The method is based on minimal soil disturbance, mulching soil with crop residues, and crop rotation. These are meant to conserve moisture, reduce soil erosion and build up soil organic matter to improve crop yields and rural livelihoods. We wanted to know how this innovation was promoted and implemented in Zimbabwe and how its “success” was framed and assessed. Our study found that there were differences in how farmers and promoters of conservation agriculture defined its success.

SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Luanda Strips Beneficiaries of Past Corruption

4 mins ago
1 min read

The Workforce in Africa’s Largest Cocoa Industries is Still Children

5 mins ago
1 min read

A Case for African States To Invest in Accurate Data for Ratings Agencies

8 mins ago
1 min read

East African Innovators Adapt to New Educational Needs

10 mins ago
1 min read

Pandemic Slows Africa’s Goals for Power Generation

14 mins ago
1 min read

Africa’s Missed Opportunity

16 mins ago
1 min read

The African States Who Received the Lion’s Share of FDI in 2019

19 mins ago
2 min read

Nigerian Youths Successfully Used Home Grown Tech Innovations to Fund the #EndSARS Protests

24 mins ago
2 min read

How to Solve Africa’s Infrastructure Gap

29 mins ago
1 min read

Concern Over Kilimanjaro’s Biodiversity

1 day ago
1 min read

Betting on Gamification, a Nascent Sector in Nigeria

1 day ago
2 min read

Mixed Reception of Juba’s New Currency

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Lessons for Rural Innovation in Africa

5 seconds ago
1 min read

Luanda Strips Beneficiaries of Past Corruption

4 mins ago
1 min read

The Workforce in Africa’s Largest Cocoa Industries is Still Children

5 mins ago
1 min read

A Case for African States To Invest in Accurate Data for Ratings Agencies

8 mins ago