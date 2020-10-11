iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Less Practice Is Better For Bottas And Hamilton

Photo Credit: Reuters/Wolgang Rattay

24 mins ago 2 min read

Share with your network!

Even if practice makes perfect, six times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas would still like less of it.

Bottas took pole position at the Eifel Grand Prix on Saturday, with championship leader Hamilton second as Mercedes locked out the front row for the eighth time in 11 races this year and 72nd in total.

They did so despite Friday’s two 90 minute practice sessions at the Nuerburgring being wiped out by bad weather, condensing the German event into two days from three.

Both agreed that was no bad thing.

“I think currently, in the normal weekend, I feel like there’s too much practice,” said the Finn.

“Everyone finds their ways and set-ups and the optimal things in terms of driving and the car set-up — but if there would be a bit less practice, maybe some teams can get it right, some drivers can get it right, and some don’t.

“I kind of like it with a bit less practice.”

Hamilton, on the brink of a record-equalling 91st career victory, has long been critical of a format that has remained little changed for decades.

The sport has programmed a two-day race weekend for Imola in Italy next month but the Nuerburgring got there first.

“I don’t think we need to be here on Fridays so it was totally fine for me,” said Hamilton.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who qualified third fastest, agreed the lack of Friday action had made things a little rougher around the edges.

“You would go a little bit faster (with more practice sessions),” said the 23-year-old Dutch driver.

“When you have little issues or whatever, you can go over it through a whole night. You can look at it back in the factory as well, work in the simulator and stuff but overall, like Valtteri said, we have a lot of practice.

“You also take your time to settle in. Now, that it’s only one session you’re straight away on it.”

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Giggs Boosts Chances Of Becoming Man Utd Manager – Hughes

22 mins ago
2 min read

Spain Edge Switzerland

26 mins ago
2 min read

Germany Beat Ukraine For First Win In Four Games

29 mins ago
2 min read

Stroll Has Felt Unwell Since Russia

33 mins ago
1 min read

De Bruyne Open To Signing New Man City Deal

36 mins ago
1 min read

Hatton Defends Divisive Hoodies At BMW PGA Championship

38 mins ago
3 min read

Nadal Must Scale Djokovic Wall

13 hours ago
2 min read

Belgium’s De Bruyne Hits Out At Crowded Calendar

13 hours ago
2 min read

Messi Could Be Convinced To Stay At Barca – Suarez

13 hours ago
2 min read

Sancho, Abraham To Return For Belgium Match

13 hours ago
2 min read

Bottas Beats Hamilton To Eifel Grand Prix pole

13 hours ago
2 min read

Cavani Hoping To Do Justice To No. 7 Shirt

13 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Human Rights Lawyer Priscilla Jana Has Died

20 seconds ago
1 min read

SA COVID-19 Update In Numbers

13 mins ago
2 min read

Giggs Boosts Chances Of Becoming Man Utd Manager – Hughes

22 mins ago
2 min read

Less Practice Is Better For Bottas And Hamilton

24 mins ago