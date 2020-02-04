Lesotho’s First Lady Maesaiah Thabane Charged With Murder, Attempted Murder

Lesotho’s first lady Maesaiah Thabane has on Tuesday been charged with the murder and attempted murder of Prime Minister Thomas Thabane’s estranged wife Lipolelo.

Maesaiah went missing last month after she was asked to hand herself in to police for questioning regarding an investigation into the killing of Lipolelo.

Lipolelo was shot dead outside her home in Maseru in 2017 during tense divorce proceedings.

Maesaiah is expected to remain in police custody until she appears to in court.

EWN