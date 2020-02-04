Tue. Feb 4th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Lesotho’s First Lady Maesaiah Thabane Charged With Murder, Attempted Murder

Lesotho’s First Lady Maesaiah Thabane Charged With Murder, Attempted Murder
8 mins ago 1 min read

Lesotho’s first lady Maesaiah Thabane has on Tuesday been charged with the murder and attempted murder of Prime Minister Thomas Thabane’s estranged wife Lipolelo.

Maesaiah went missing last month after she was asked to hand herself in to police for questioning regarding an investigation into the killing of Lipolelo.

Lipolelo was shot dead outside her home in Maseru in 2017 during tense divorce proceedings.

Maesaiah is expected to remain in police custody until she appears to in court.

EWN

Tags:

More Stories

4 min read

China Opens New Hospital Built In Under 2 Weeks To Treat Coronavirus Patients

7 hours ago
4 min read

Africa Should Set its Sights on Feeding the World

1 day ago
1 min read

Coronavirus Declared Global Health Emergency

4 days ago
1 min read

Sudan Suspects Two Infections With Coronavirus

5 days ago
1 min read

Coronavirus: World Health Organization Emergency Committee Set To Meet As Death Toll Rises

5 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Looks To Advance Peace In Africa As He Takes Up AU Chairmanship

6 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Blade Nzimande Condems Violent Student Protests At University Of KZN

3 mins ago
1 min read

Lesotho’s First Lady Maesaiah Thabane Charged With Murder, Attempted Murder

8 mins ago
1 min read

Will Bonginkosi Madikizela Enter Race For DA Leader?

14 mins ago
1 min read

The Nile Becomes a Playground for the Biggest Names in River Cruising

14 mins ago