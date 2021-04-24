iAfrica

Leno Blunder Gifts Everton Win Over Arsenal

Photo Credit: Reuters/

45 mins ago

An own goal by Arsenal keeper Bernd Leno gave Everton a 1-0 win in their Premier League clash at The Emirates on Friday, gifting the Toffees three valuable points in their quest for European football next season and damaging their own hopes.

Leno bundled Richarlison’s low cross into the net in the 76th minute for the only goal to move eighth-placed Everton to 52 points, one behind Liverpool and three behind fourth-placed Chelsea, while the Gunners stay ninth on 46.

As banners inside the ground promoted Arsenal’s motto of “victory through harmony”, outside it was anything but harmonious as fans gathered to protest loudly against the club’s owners for taking part in the ill-fated Super League proposal.

Everton’s Gylfi Sigurdsson came close to breaking the deadlock in the first half with a free kick that hit the bar, and an Arsenal penalty was chalked off in the second when VAR found that Nicolas Pepe was offside in the build-up.

Reuters

