iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Leicester Sign Defender Kristiansen From FC Copenhagen

Ritzau Scanpix via REUTERS
2 hours ago 1 min read

Leicester City have signed defender Victor Kristiansen from Danish Superliga side FC Copenhagen, both clubs announced on Friday.

The 20-year-old Dane will join the Premier League side for an undisclosed fee, but British and Danish media reported it would be for about 17 million pounds ($21.07 million).

Kristiansen signed a 5-1/2-year contract that will keep him at the King Power Stadium until the summer of 2028.

“The Premier League is probably the best league in the world and Leicester is a top team, so of course, I was excited,” Kristiansen said.

“It was a no-brainer for me to say yes to this great opportunity.”

Leicester are 15th in the league with 17 points, two points above the relegation zone.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

3 min read

Allies Offer More Weapons To Ukraine, But No Decisions Made On Tanks

2 hours ago
2 min read

Chelsea Understand Risk Of Long-Term Contracts – Potter

2 hours ago
2 min read

Italy’s Juventus Docked 15 Points For Transfer Deals

2 hours ago
2 min read

Brazil’s Dani Alves Jailed On Remand In Spain Over sexual Assault Allegation

2 hours ago
2 min read

Belgium Winger Trossard Joins Arsenal From Brighton

2 hours ago
2 min read

Consistency Key To Solving Liverpool Problems – Klopp

2 hours ago
1 min read

Chelsea Sign England Youth International Madueke From PSV Eindhoven

2 hours ago
1 min read

Classy Arsenal Outgun Spurs To Extend Lead At The Top

6 days ago
2 min read

Chelsea Sign Ukrainian Winger Mudryk From Shakhtar Donetsk

6 days ago
2 min read

Chelsea Earn Scrappy Win Over Palace To Ease Pressure

6 days ago
2 min read

Isak Earns Newcastle Last-Gasp Win Over Fulham

6 days ago
2 min read

Rashford Role In Equaliser Was Clear Interference – Akanji

6 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Blackouts Persist Despite Meetings

2 hours ago
3 min read

Allies Offer More Weapons To Ukraine, But No Decisions Made On Tanks

2 hours ago
3 min read

Troubleshooter Chris Hipkins Faces A Tough Road As New Zealand PM

2 hours ago
2 min read

Chelsea Understand Risk Of Long-Term Contracts – Potter

2 hours ago

Share