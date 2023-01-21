Leicester Sign Defender Kristiansen From FC Copenhagen

Leicester City have signed defender Victor Kristiansen from Danish Superliga side FC Copenhagen, both clubs announced on Friday.
The 20-year-old Dane will join the Premier League side for an undisclosed fee, but British and Danish media reported it would be for about 17 million pounds ($21.07 million).
Kristiansen signed a 5-1/2-year contract that will keep him at the King Power Stadium until the summer of 2028.
“The Premier League is probably the best league in the world and Leicester is a top team, so of course, I was excited,” Kristiansen said.
“It was a no-brainer for me to say yes to this great opportunity.”
Leicester are 15th in the league with 17 points, two points above the relegation zone.
