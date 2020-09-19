iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Leicester In Talks With Roma For Under – Rodgers

Photo Credit: REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

38 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Leicester City are hoping to complete a move for AS Roma winger Cengiz Under to add a new dimension to their attack, manager Brendan Rodgers has said.

Under has scored 17 goals and provided 12 assists in 88 games across all competitions for Roma after his arrival from Istanbul Basaksehir in 2017.

“He’s a very, very good player. There have been negotiations with the club and we’re hopeful there,” Rodgers told reporters ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash against Burnley.

“We need a different kind of attacking player to help out at the top end. Having watched him, he’s clearly a talented player. It’s clear we have pace and power, but I feel we need more football in there.”

“We need someone who can beat someone in a one-v-one, we need someone who can break down defences who are organised, when it’s tight. That’s the profile we’re looking at.”

Rodgers confirmed that James Maddison, who returned from a hip injury during the second half of Leicester’s 3-0 victory against West Bromwich Albion, is in line to start on Sunday, but Ricardo Pereira will not be available for at least another month due to a knee injury.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Man Utd Working Hard In The Transfer Market – Solskjaer

23 mins ago
2 min read

Infantino Speaks Of Forces Wanting To Drag FIFA Down

28 mins ago
2 min read

West Ham’s Moyes Prioritises Defensive Recruits

32 mins ago
3 min read

Reed Grabs U.S. Open Halfway Lead

35 mins ago
1 min read

Aguero Could Be Out Of Action Until November – Guardiola

39 mins ago
1 min read

Everton Break Tottenham Jinx

6 days ago
2 min read

Vardy Primed For Another Prolific Season

6 days ago
2 min read

Hamilton Takes 90th Win In Red-Flagged Tuscan GP

6 days ago
2 min read

Leicester Ease Past West Brom

6 days ago
2 min read

Ferrari Celebrate 1,000th Race

6 days ago
3 min read

Osaka Harnesses Spotlight In Fight For Racial Justice

6 days ago
1 min read

Hamilton Wears ‘arrest the cops’ T-shirt

6 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

SA Recorded Over 2k New Cases With 85 More Fatalities

5 mins ago
1 min read

Man Utd Working Hard In The Transfer Market – Solskjaer

23 mins ago
2 min read

Infantino Speaks Of Forces Wanting To Drag FIFA Down

28 mins ago
2 min read

West Ham’s Moyes Prioritises Defensive Recruits

32 mins ago