Legal Challenges Mount Against John Hlophe’s Appointment To Judicial Service Commission

A new legal challenge has emerged in the Western Cape High Court against the appointment of former MK parliamentary leader John Hlophe to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

The legal advocacy group, Freedom Under Law (FUL), has petitioned the court to overturn the National Assembly’s decision to appoint the impeached judge as one of the six MPs on the commission responsible for selecting judges.

This legal action follows a similar lawsuit initiated by the Democratic Alliance (DA) on Monday.

FUL criticized the decision as illogical and unreasonable, accusing the National Assembly of misinterpreting its constitutional authority.

Hlophe, who was removed from his role as a high court judge five months ago, has sparked legal dilemmas with his subsequent role as an MP for the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, challenging the same institution that impeached him.

Judith February, the Executive Director of Freedom Under Law, stated that Hlophe’s appointment conflicts with constitutional mandates that uphold the independence and impartiality of the judiciary. She argued that his involvement could potentially damage public trust in the JSC and the judiciary’s neutrality.

Furthermore, Freedom Under Law criticized the National Assembly for considering irrelevant factors in endorsing Hlophe’s nomination, despite arguments from some political factions that no existing rules prevent Hlophe from serving, and that the selection of candidates should not be influenced by external political pressures.

Hlophe had previously served over two decades as the longest-standing judge president of a high court division before his impeachment for allegedly trying to influence a Constitutional Court case.