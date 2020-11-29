Leeds’ Bielsa Hails New Signing Raphinha

Share with your network!

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa is delighted with how quickly new signing Raphinha has adapted to the demands of the Premier League after the Brazilian winger scored in Saturday’s 1-0 win at Everton.

Raphinha netted his first goal for Leeds in just his second start since arriving from Rennes in October, driving the ball between the legs of Everton defender Ben Godfrey and in at the foot of the far post in the 79th minute.

“He’s adapted very quickly to the Premier League,” Bielsa told reporters.

Sporting director “Victor Orta anticipated that he had the characteristics to play in this league, so he was correct in choosing him,” Bielsa said. “He’s potent and moves all around the pitch, so he worries the opposing defence.”

The victory lifted Leeds to 11th place in the table on 14 points. Bielsa’s side travel to London to face Chelsea on Dec. 5.

Reuters

Share with your network!