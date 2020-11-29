iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Leeds’ Bielsa Hails New Signing Raphinha

Photo Credits: Reuters/Martin Rickett

21 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa is delighted with how quickly new signing Raphinha has adapted to the demands of the Premier League after the Brazilian winger scored in Saturday’s 1-0 win at Everton.

Raphinha netted his first goal for Leeds in just his second start since arriving from Rennes in October, driving the ball between the legs of Everton defender Ben Godfrey and in at the foot of the far post in the 79th minute.

“He’s adapted very quickly to the Premier League,” Bielsa told reporters.

Sporting director “Victor Orta anticipated that he had the characteristics to play in this league, so he was correct in choosing him,” Bielsa said. “He’s potent and moves all around the pitch, so he worries the opposing defence.”

The victory lifted Leeds to 11th place in the table on 14 points. Bielsa’s side travel to London to face Chelsea on Dec. 5.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Tyson Fights To Draw With Jones Jr

14 mins ago
2 min read

Hamilton Not Thinking About Pole Century

18 mins ago
1 min read

Players Are Losing The Joy Of Playing – Guardiola

19 mins ago
1 min read

Bulls Edge Province

22 mins ago
3 min read

Liverpool Held By Brighton

11 hours ago
2 min read

Raphinha’s Late Strike Gives Leeds victory at Everton

11 hours ago
3 min read

England Do Enough To Subdue Wales And Secure Top Spot

11 hours ago
3 min read

Mahrez Hat-Trick As Man City Thrash Burnley

11 hours ago
3 min read

Hamilton Puts In Record Lap To Take Bahrain Pole

11 hours ago
2 min read

Arsenal A Few Transfer Windows Away From Challenge – Arteta

1 day ago
2 min read

Brilliant Bairstow Guides England To Victory

1 day ago
3 min read

Maradona’s “Hand Of God” Shirt Available For $2 Million

1 day ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Ethiopian Army Takes Control Of Tigray Capital

4 seconds ago
1 min read

Confusion Over Andile Lungisa Parole

5 mins ago
1 min read

3 198 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

10 mins ago
2 min read

Tyson Fights To Draw With Jones Jr

14 mins ago