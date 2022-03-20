Leclerc Wins Bahrain Opener In Ferrari One-Two

Charles Leclerc won Formula One’s season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix in a Ferrari one-two finish with team mate Carlos Sainz on Sunday.
Mercedes’s seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton took a surprise third place after a nightmare for Red Bull and reigning champion Max Verstappen who failed to score.
Ferrari’s last win before Sunday was with Sebastian Vettel in Singapore in September 2019.
More Stories
Manchester City Outclass Southampton To Reach FA Cup Semi-Finals
Horner Praises Wolff For Openness On Mental Health Issues
Palace Outclass Everton To Cruise Into FA Cup Semi-Finals
F1 Drivers To Support UNICEF Appeal For Ukraine
Norris Overcomes Poor Start To Claim Steyn City Championship
Australian Cricketing Legend Warne Farewelled In Private Funeral
Ireland Ease Past Scots To Clinch Triple Crown
Hamilton Puts Positive Spin On Mercedes Struggles
Terry Backs ‘True Blues’ Consortium’s Bid To Secure 10% Stake In Chelsea
Nadal Wins Battle Of Generations To Reach Indian Wells Final
Chelsea Stroll Past Middlesbrough Into FA Cup Semis
FIFA Allocates $1 Million For Humanitarian Aid In Ukraine