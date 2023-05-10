Learners Take Gambia to Court

Female Muslim students from five schools in The Gambia have taken legal action against their schools at the high court in Banjul, after accusing them of “forcefully” removing their veils. Some of the schools in the lawsuit are Christian but most of their students are Muslims. The pupils said the alleged actions of their schools caused them emotional distress and embarrassment and are demanding compensation of more than $300,000. The students added that the alleged incidents violated their fundamental human rights and subjected them to harassment. They are also demanding authorities pass a law to allow them to wear veils in schools. The BBC contacted the principal of one of the schools, but they refused to comment. The Gambia is a majority Muslim country but also has a minority Christian population.

SOURCE: BBC

