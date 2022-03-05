Leading Egyptian Furniture and Home Goods Marketplace Platform Beefs Offering with German Tech

Egyptian startup Homzmart has announced the acquisition of Berlin-based technology company MockUp Studio as it bids to add to its product offering. Hard-launched in early 2020 by Mahmoud Ibrahim and Ibrahim Mohamed, Homzmart is a digital platform connecting home goods and furniture manufacturers and brands with end consumers. Homzmart’s platform and its end-to-solutions enable both retailers, including the likes of IKEA and Home Centre by helping them easily reach customers, and consumers who have a hassle-free, one-stop-shop shopping experience, with greater choice and flexible financing options. The startup closed a US$15 million Series A funding round in May 2021, tripled in size over the course of the year, and expanded to Saudi Arabia, and it has now acquired MockUp Studio as it executes on its strategy to consolidate the full home goods and furniture value chain. MockUp Studio’s technology will allow Homzmart users to visualise their furnished home in minutes. The acquisition means Homzmart will digitise the whole interior design process, starting from an empty room – exploring different layouts, finishings and floorings with different sets of Homzmart’s catalogue assortment – shown as a 360-degree view.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

Share with your network!