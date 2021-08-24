iAfrica

Leadership Transition Expected In The North West This Week

The North West province is set for leadership transition this week – hopefully.

Outgoing premier Job Mokgoro is expected to meet with President Cyril Ramaphosa before resigning.

The interim provincial committee of the ANC in the North West recalled Mokgoro, accusing him of poor performance.

But Mokgoro has hit back, saying he’s being removed for factional and flimsy reasons.

