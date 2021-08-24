Leadership Transition Expected In The North West This Week

The North West province is set for leadership transition this week – hopefully.
Outgoing premier Job Mokgoro is expected to meet with President Cyril Ramaphosa before resigning.
The interim provincial committee of the ANC in the North West recalled Mokgoro, accusing him of poor performance.
But Mokgoro has hit back, saying he’s being removed for factional and flimsy reasons.
More Stories
Zuma’s Lawyers Demand Arms Deal Records
Remembering Uyinene Mrwetyana Two Years After Her Murder
NICD Reports 7 632 New COVID-19 Cases
No Sign Of National GBV Femicide Council
Northern Cape Education Dept concerned about infections
Bonginkosi Khanyile’s Case Postponed
Ramaphosa Applauds Youth For Vaccination Rates
Fees Must Fall Activist Bonginkosi Khanyile Arrested
NICD Identifies 13 261 New COVID-19 Cases
Australians Confident Perth Will Host Rescheduled All Blacks Clash
Police need more capacity – Sapu
SA Reports 14 312 New COVID-19 Cases