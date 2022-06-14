Lawyer Expects Arguments To Be Finalised In Marikana Lawsuit

Marikana miners are at the High Court in Johannesburg claiming compensation for the 2012 massacre.

They’re demanding R1-billion from President Cyril Ramaphosa and Sibanye-Stillwater.

Ramaphosa was a shareholder and non-executive board member of Lonmin at the time.

August marks 10 years since the tragedy when police killed 34 Lonmin mine workers.

The miners’ lawyer, Andries Nkome, expects arguments to be finalised on Tuesday.

Share with your network!