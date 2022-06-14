Lawyer Expects Arguments To Be Finalised In Marikana Lawsuit

Marikana miners are at the High Court in Johannesburg claiming compensation for the 2012 massacre.
They’re demanding R1-billion from President Cyril Ramaphosa and Sibanye-Stillwater.
Ramaphosa was a shareholder and non-executive board member of Lonmin at the time.
August marks 10 years since the tragedy when police killed 34 Lonmin mine workers.
The miners’ lawyer, Andries Nkome, expects arguments to be finalised on Tuesday.
More Stories
Comair’s Application To Be Placed Under Provisional Liquidation Granted
All Emergency Teams Deployed In Areas Affected By Heavy Rain – CoCT
NICD Reports 536 New COVID-19 New Cases In SA
South Africa Can’t Afford Basic Income Grant – CDE
KZN Government Disputes Claims Of Incorrect Relief Applications
UAE Authorities Will Oppose Bail On South Africa’s Behalf – Lamola
Mantashe Warns That Internal Fighting Will Lead To Loss Of Power For Party
Intense Cold Front To Hit Western Cape On Sunday
Media Giants In Pitch Battle For India Cricket Rights
Cadre Deployment Is Unconstitutional – DA
NICD Reports 1 592 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Ramaphosa Suspends Mkhwebane With Immediate Effect