iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Launching a Local Lesotho Airline within the Next Year

7 seconds ago 1 min read

The operation will initially service the Maseru to Johannesburg route with plans to extend to other destinations in South Africa. Mohahlaula Airlines is one of two Lesotho companies holding an airline operating certificate (AOC) which allows the company to apply and operate a fully fledged local airline out of Maseru. Phafane Nkotsi, chief executive officer of Mohahlaula Airlines, said that they are thrilled to announce their intention to launch Mohahlaula Airlines over the next year. Following the collapse of Maluti Sky six years ago, Mohahlaula is the local first local airline that not only will connect locals to business and leisure opportunities outside Lesotho, but also open up employment opportunities for locals wanting to get into aviation. The airline will also launch an Aviation Training Organisation (ATO) at the beginning of quarter one, 2023, which will open up a whole new world for locals.

SOURCE: IOL

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Providing Support and Acceleration to Women-owned African Tech Startups

3 mins ago
1 min read

Journos Fight For their Voices to Be Heard

4 mins ago
1 min read

Containing a Measles Outbreak in Harare

5 mins ago
1 min read

African Leaders are Increasingly Aspiring to “Modernise” their Cities

7 mins ago
1 min read

UK to Cut Taxes on Imports from Africa

10 mins ago
1 min read

20 African Countries with the Highest Net Migration Rates

11 mins ago
1 min read

Kenyan Woman’s Campaign to Treat Sickle Cell

13 mins ago
1 min read

The Plight of South African Miners Continues

15 mins ago
1 min read

Odinga Won’t Accept Election Result

17 mins ago
1 min read

Mobile “Play-to-earn” App Enables Gamers of Every Level to Earn Cash in every Match they Play

2 days ago
1 min read

A Device Designed to Make Computing and Computers Accessible to all Africans

2 days ago
1 min read

African Countries with the Highest Pension Fund Asset Growths

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Launching a Local Lesotho Airline within the Next Year

7 seconds ago
1 min read

Providing Support and Acceleration to Women-owned African Tech Startups

3 mins ago
1 min read

Journos Fight For their Voices to Be Heard

4 mins ago
1 min read

Containing a Measles Outbreak in Harare

5 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer