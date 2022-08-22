Launching a Local Lesotho Airline within the Next Year

The operation will initially service the Maseru to Johannesburg route with plans to extend to other destinations in South Africa. Mohahlaula Airlines is one of two Lesotho companies holding an airline operating certificate (AOC) which allows the company to apply and operate a fully fledged local airline out of Maseru. Phafane Nkotsi, chief executive officer of Mohahlaula Airlines, said that they are thrilled to announce their intention to launch Mohahlaula Airlines over the next year. Following the collapse of Maluti Sky six years ago, Mohahlaula is the local first local airline that not only will connect locals to business and leisure opportunities outside Lesotho, but also open up employment opportunities for locals wanting to get into aviation. The airline will also launch an Aviation Training Organisation (ATO) at the beginning of quarter one, 2023, which will open up a whole new world for locals.
SOURCE: IOL
