iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Launching a Local Lesotho Airline within the Next Year

6 hours ago 1 min read

The operation will initially service the Maseru to Johannesburg route with plans to extend to other destinations in South Africa. Mohahlaula Airlines is one of two Lesotho companies holding an airline operating certificate (AOC) which allows the company to apply and operate a fully fledged local airline out of Maseru. Phafane Nkotsi, chief executive officer of Mohahlaula Airlines, said that they are thrilled to announce their intention to launch Mohahlaula Airlines over the next year. Following the collapse of Maluti Sky six years ago, Mohahlaula is the local first local airline that not only will connect locals to business and leisure opportunities outside Lesotho, but also open up employment opportunities for locals wanting to get into aviation. The airline will also launch an Aviation Training Organisation (ATO) at the beginning of quarter one, 2023, which will open up a whole new world for locals.

SOURCE: IOL

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

To Truly Enjoy Botswana’s Monumentally Wild Spirit, Take to the Open Road

6 hours ago
1 min read

Exploring a South African Province through the Eyes of Three Travellers who Never Left

6 hours ago
1 min read

Returned Artefacts from European Museums could Boost Africa’s Travel and Tourism 

6 hours ago
1 min read

High-speed Internet on Africa’s Highest Mountain would Now be Available to All

6 hours ago
1 min read

African Food is Delicious, So Why Don’t We See More of It in Major Cities?

6 hours ago
1 min read

Beauty, Ugliness, and Power in African Art at the Kimbell Art Museum, Fort Worth

6 hours ago
1 min read

Paying Homage to Ramily, the Father of Black and White Photography in Madagascar   

6 hours ago
2 min read

Ugandan Designer Bobby Kolade is Resisting the Secondhand Clothing Trade

6 hours ago
1 min read

The Devil Went Down to Gambia! The Surprising History of African Country Music

6 hours ago
1 min read

Nigerians Encouraged to Use Mobile App to Report Oil Theft

1 day ago
1 min read

A Device Designed to Make Computing and Computers Accessible to all Africans

1 day ago
1 min read

Aldente Africa Among the First Companies to Make Gluten-free Pasta from African Grains

1 day ago

You may have missed

4 min read

Thousands Fete New Zulu King

1 hour ago
3 min read

New Hope For HIV+ Children Thanks To New Flavoured ARVs 

1 hour ago
1 min read

Cosatu Members Ready For Strike

1 hour ago
1 min read

Krugersdorp Gang Rape Victims Want Justice

2 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer