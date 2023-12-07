Latest from Zambia Landslide

Rescue workers in Zambia have pulled out the first survivor of a December 1 landslide that inundated an open-pit copper mine and trapped at least 25 people working there. The miners at Seseli mine in Chingola, about 400km (250 miles) northwest of Lusaka, were trapped in three locations and heavy rains had flooded the pit, the government said. The mine was previously owned by Vedanta’s Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) but is now in the hands of a local company that has yet to start mining operations as it awaits safety and environmental approvals. It was still not clear how many miners had been trapped but mines minister Paul Kabuswe said on Monday 25 families had so far come forward to claim missing relatives who were working when the accident happened. Rescue workers, including military personnel and others from large-scale mining companies, were being cautious due to soft ground, slowing down the operation.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA