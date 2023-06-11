Latest Edition of Cameroon Fashion Design Looks through Africa’s Sartorial History

From scantily clad models to models rocking extraordinary hairstyles and giving off royalty vibes, each designer returned to their roots to find inspiration. Stops during this exploration of ancestral creations included one in Mali to see its bogolan fabric, in Côte d’Ivoire for the Kita and in Cameroon to discover the Ndop and a highly sought-after wood fabric known as Obom. Among the high-profile guest was First Lady Chantal Biya. The show celebrated the creative genius of a continent with singular techniques, highlighting the exuberant or eco-friendly attributes of some outfits.
