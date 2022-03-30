Latest Attack in Nigeria Shakes the Capital

Gunmen have attacked a train travelling from the Nigerian capital, Abuja, to the city of Kaduna, in an “unprecedented” act of violence that will heighten concerns about a breakdown of security in the country’s troubled northern region. The death toll is unclear but a local security official told Reuters two train staff and five security personnel had been killed. A senator in Kaduna state separately said three cleaning staff on the train had died. Many others were injured and there were fears that an unknown number had been abducted. Authorities could not immediately confirm the number of passengers on the train but local media reported that nearly 1,000 people were onboard. The attackers used explosives to blow up the rail track before opening fire, according to Fidet Okhiria, the chief executive of the state-owned Nigerian Railway Corporation.
SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN
More Stories
Introducing the 22 African Women Who Have Served as Head of State
Happy Index Rates Liberia as the Most Improved Country in Africa
Creating a High-level International Panel on Investment in Water in Africa
Leveraging African Genetic Diversity to Discover the Next Generation of Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics
Building the Largest Network of Profitable African Farmers Using Technology
Amazon’s Planned HQ in South Africa Halted
The AfCFTA Pledges to Grease the Wheels of Trade in Two Ways
Meet the New Man at the Helm of Ethiopia’s National Carrier
The First African Elected to Head the UN’s Tripartite Organisation
Nigeria Plans to Become a Net Exporter of Fertiliser after Commissioning Africa’s Biggest Urea Plant
Africa.com’s Teresa Clarke Speaks To Patricia Obozuwa
Gaborone Reverses Vaccine on Entry Rules