Latest Attack in Nigeria Shakes the Capital

11 seconds ago 1 min read

Gunmen have attacked a train travelling from the Nigerian capital, Abuja, to the city of Kaduna, in an “unprecedented” act of violence that will heighten concerns about a breakdown of security in the country’s troubled northern region. The death toll is unclear but a local security official told Reuters two train staff and five security personnel had been killed. A senator in Kaduna state separately said three cleaning staff on the train had died. Many others were injured and there were fears that an unknown number had been abducted. Authorities could not immediately confirm the number of passengers on the train but local media reported that nearly 1,000 people were onboard. The attackers used explosives to blow up the rail track before opening fire, according to Fidet Okhiria, the chief executive of the state-owned Nigerian Railway Corporation.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

