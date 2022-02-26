iAfrica

Late Foden Winner Keeps Man City In Charge Of Title Race

Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

2 mins ago 1 min read

Manchester City kept their Premier League title hopes in their own hands as Phil Foden’s late goal sealed a workmanlike 1-0 victory at relegation-threatened Everton on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola’s side were struggling to break down a resolute Everton defence at Goodison Park until Foden pounced to turn in Bernardo Silva’s cross in the 82nd minute.

A below-par City then survived a huge Everton penalty claim when a potential handball in the box by their midfielder Rodri was checked by VAR.

In the end victory was all that mattered as they held on to move six points ahead of Liverpool who have one game in hand.

City have 66 points from 27 games with Liverpool on 60 with the sides still to play each other at the Etihad in April.

Everton’s fifth defeat in six league games leaves them one point above the relegation zone in 17th place.

Reuters

