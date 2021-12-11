Late Comeback Gives Brentford Home Win Over Watford

Brentford scored a stoppage-time penalty through Bryan Mbuemo following Pontus Jansson’s header to secure a comeback 2-1 home win over Watford in the Premier League on Friday as they cancelled out a first-half opener from Emmanuel Dennis.

The result lifted Brentford to ninth on 20 points from 16 games, while Watford stayed 17th on 13, three points above the relegation zone.

Watford seemed to be home and dry in the closing stages after making light work of keeping the hosts at bay in the second half, before collapsing in the last 10 minutes as they conceded a pair of soft goals.

Jansson admitted Brentford were fortunate to claw out the win after struggling against a well-organised Watford defence for the best part of the contest.

“It’s not a good performance but we fought hard, we didn’t give away a lot of chances so maybe a draw (would have been) a fair result,” the Swedish centre back told the BBC. “But we’ve been unlucky in the season and maybe luck was with us tonight.”

Jansson was delighted after scoring his first goal for Brentford since he joined them from Leeds United in 2019.

“Finally a goal, eh? It was an important goal. I’ve saved it for an important moment and it’s tough to celebrate with VAR.”

Brentford made the brighter start as visiting goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann tipped over a Shandon Baptiste shot in the fourth minute and then kept out a Mbuemo effort before Watford sprung to life midway through the first half.

Joshua King hit the post for the visitors in the 24th minute and Dennis fired them ahead less than 60 seconds later, powering in a thumping header from a Tom Cleverley corner.

Brentford pressed after the break and Bachmann produced another fine save in the 74th minute to palm away a stinging shot by Christian Noergaard before King had an effort smothered at the other end by home keeper Alvaro Fernandez.

But the home side drew level in the 84th minute as Jansson glanced in a close-range header before Mbeumo turned the match with a penalty at the death after William Troost-Ekong fouled substitute Saman Ghoddos.

“It’s crazy. This is what football is all about, these are the moments we are working so hard to try and achieve,” Brentford boss Thomas Frank said.

“Not everything was beautiful but we kept trying to play. In general we are giving away a set-piece and one transition chance against a team that has been one of the best offensive teams. They kept patience, fantastic.”

Reuters

