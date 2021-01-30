Late Cavaleiro Header Earns Fulham Draw At West Brom

Ivan Cavaleiro came off the substitutes bench to grab a late equaliser as Fulham held fellow Premier League strugglers West Bromwich Albion to a 2-2 draw at the Hawthorns on Saturday.
Fulham broke the deadlock with their first attacking opportunity in the 10th minute when Aleksandar Mitrovic slipped in a through ball to Bobby Cordova-Reid, who slotted it past West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.
After struggling to create chances in the opening half, hosts West Brom equalised two minutes into the second period when Brazilian playmaker Matheus Pereira’s cross was stabbed home by defender Kyle Bartley.
Pereira appeared to have earned a first home league win for West Brom under manager Sam Allardyce when he smashed the ball past Fulham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola into the far corner.
But Fulham salvaged a point after Harrison Reed’s cross found fellow substitute Cavaleiro, who headed the ball home with 13 minutes remaining.
