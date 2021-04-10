iAfrica

Late Alexander-Arnold Strike Earns Liverpool Victory

Photo Credit: REUTERS/Clive Brunskill

Trent Alexander-Arnold scored a stoppage-time winner as Liverpool fought back to snatch a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa and move provisionally into the Premier League’s top four on Saturday.

Juergen Klopp’s side collected their first home league win in 2021 after right back Alexander-Arnold scored with a curling effort from the edge of the box at the death.

Having suffered a humiliating 7-2 defeat at Villa Park in October, defending champions Liverpool enjoyed a better start at Anfield as forwards Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota tested visiting goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez with early attempts.

But Villa, against the run of play, found the breakthrough in the 43rd minute when John McGinn slotted a neat pass into striker Ollie Watkins, whose drilled effort slipped under Liverpool keeper Alisson’s right arm.

Liverpool responded almost immediately through Roberto Firmino but his goal was chalked off by VAR as Jota was adjudged to be marginally offside in the buildup.

Yet the hosts deservedly equalised 12 minutes into the second half through a Salah header after left back Andy Robertson’s initial strike was palmed away by Martinez and Alexander-Arnold’s effort secured all three points.

Reuters

