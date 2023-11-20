Last Two Weeks Have Been The Worst For Eskom- Kgosientsho Ramokgopa

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says the last two weeks have been the worst for Eskom in a long time, due to the failure of multiple producing units.

On Sunday, Ramokgopa provided an update on the state of the country’s power grid, after Eskom had to escalate the power outages to stage 3 in the morning.

He stated that at least four machines had to be taken offline for repairs in the recent week. He explained that this had a negative influence on the national electricity grid.

Some units, however, are anticipated to return to service on Monday.

“Unit 6 at Kendal, we lost Medupi Unit 6 – a big unit, Duvha again on 11 November, on 15 November we also lost Hendrina, we lost Duvha 6 again on 14 November.”