Last-gasp Haaland Penalty Earns 10-man Man City Dramatic Win Over Fulham

A stoppage-time penalty from substitute Erling Haaland earned 10-man Manchester City a dramatic 2-1 win over Fulham on Saturday (Nov 5), a victory that sent the champions back to the top of the Premier League.
With leading goalscorer Haaland deemed fit enough only for the bench after missing the previous two City games through injury, Argentinean forward Julian Alvarez fired the home side into a 17th-minute lead.
The champions thought they had quickly doubled their lead through John Stones but Rodri was offside in the build-up, and Fulham capitalised on that reprieve, going straight down the other end and winning a 26th-minute penalty.
City defender Joao Cancelo was given a straight red card for bundling Harry Wilson to the floor, with former Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira making no mistake from the spot as Fulham went into the interval level.
City continued to dominate even with a numerical disadvantage. Haaland was brought on and quickly thought he had restored his side’s lead after glancing a header home, but VAR stepped in to rule the Norwegian to be offside.
It seemed City had done all they could until Kevin De Bruyne was brought down and Haaland converted the penalty to send the Etihad Stadium into delirium in the 95th minute, as the champions moved one point clear of Arsenal at the top of the standings. Fulham stayed eighth.
More Stories
Forest Snatch Draw With Brentford After Jorgensen Own Goal
Leeds Edge Bournemouth With Stunning Second-Half Comeback
England Into World Cup Semi-Finals, Champions Australia Out
Arsenal Dressing Room United After Arteta’s Handling Of Aubameyang – Elneny
Ronaldo Has Last Chance To Shine On World Cup Stage In Qatar
Stop Asking Players To Be Face Of World Cup Protests – Klopp
Spurs Boss Conte Slams ‘Crazy’ Post-World Cup Schedule
Michael Schumacher’s Winning Ferrari Up For Auction In Geneva
Kolisi Vows ‘Beautiful’ Boks Won’t Change Their Style For Anyone
FIFA Pleads With World Cup Nations To ‘Focus On Football’ In Qatar
Miller Fifty Powers South Africa To Last-Over Win Against India
Arteta Hopeful That Saka Injury Will Not Threaten World Cup Chances