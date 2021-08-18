Last Chance To Enter The Investor Of The Year Awards, Win Big And Put Yourself On The Map

The annual Investor of the Year (IOTY) Awards is making a final call for beginner and professional property enthusiasts to enter their property deals in six award categories and stand a chance to win a share of prizes in excess of R350 000.

Whether you are busy with your first deal or are a veteran property developer, the Investor of the Year Awards event is open to all South Africans over 18 who have invested in property between November 2019 and the end of August 2021.

Property investors from around the country have an opportunity to share their investment stories and successes in a range of categories, including:

● Beginner Investor

● Most Growth Investor

● Investor for Change

● Innovative Investor

● Big Leagues Investor

● Investor of the Year 2021

The black-tie Investor of the Year Awards will be held at the Marriott Hotel in Sandton on the 18 November 2021 and can be attended in person or virtually. Prizes from sponsors include a 3-night stay at Victoria Falls for two people worth R28 000; R50 000 in Tile Africa vouchers; a Tuhf sponsored course valued at R12 000; Preferental Landlord services to the value of R40 000; a dedicated service agent from Just Property and executive coaching to the value of R80 000; a R44 000 prize for the Investor for Change Award from Private Property; property coaching packages and online courses with the Property Academy worth over R 125 000 and Professional Memberships sponsored by SA Property Investors Network for all winners for one year.

“We have been hard at work behind the scenes to ensure the success of this year’s Investor of the Year Awards. Covid-19 forced us to cancel last year’s awards, so we are especially looking forward to this year’s event, and we are going to ensure it is the biggest and most successful Awards event to date,” said Andrew Walker, CEO of SAPIN.

Earlier this year SAPIN embarked on a series of property roadshows in Cape Town, Durban and Port Elizabeth (Gqeberha). The roadshows raised awareness for the Investor of the Year Awards and provided property investment enthusiasts with education and insights on property investment as a means to wealth and employment creation.

“Economic hardships have affected all of us, and many people have lost their livelihoods. With the right network of people, expert advice and determination, you can take back what was lost in the fire and begin building a brighter future through property investment. It isn’t only for the wealthy or experienced but for those, like one of our 2019 winners, who lost everything and started afresh in property investment. Today, Taurai Jack runs a property business, creating opportunities for others to follow suit,” explained Walker.

The final touches are underway for a successful evening where individuals from diverse backgrounds can come together to celebrate each other’s successes, rub shoulders with experienced players and share encouraging stories of personal struggle and breakthrough.

“Aside from celebrating the winners, it will be a great evening of networking, deal-making and opportunity-seeking for property enthusiasts. I encourage all those who are eligible to put their nerves and doubts aside because you are more ready than you know to take that next step, and if not now, when?” said Walker.

The Investor of the Year Awards recently announced a stellar line up of judges who are ready to select the best property investors and include:

Andrew Walker

Andrew Walker is the CEO and founder of SA Property Investors Network (SAPIN) and The Property Academy.

Vuyiswa Ramokgopa

Vuyiswa Ramokgopa is the CEO of the South African Institute of Black Property Practitioners (SAIBPP) and Chairperson of the National Property Practitioners Council (NPPC).

Berry Everitt

Berry Everitt is group CEO at Chas Everitt.

Nqabenhle Manana

Nqabenhle is a qualified CA(SA) who has a career in auditing, accounting, taxation and the property sector.

Dana Boonzaier

Winner of Investor of the Year 2019.

Tracey Lee Miller

Tracey Lee Miller is the Private Property Brand and Marketing Executive.

Dare to be brilliant and enter today at the IOTY website

Buy tickets for the event: here

Share with your network!