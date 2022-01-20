Las Vegas Resident’s Three-week Adventure through Egypt

LaLanda Thompson visited the cities of Cairo, Alexandria, Sharm El Sheikh, Aswan and Luxor. She enjoyed Giza’s Pyramid Complex by day and the Sound and Light Show at night. She visited Cairo’s Museum of Egyptian Antiquities and later attended the Nile dinner cruise. Shopping for papyrus artwork, LaLanda was able to commission a beautiful custom-made cartouche featuring her name in Egyptian hieroglyphs. In Alexandria, she visited the Citadel of Qaitbay and the Roman Amphitheater, followed by scuba diving for the first time in the Red Sea off the coast of Sharm El Sheikh. She went on a scenic hot air balloon ride with amazing views of the Valley of Kings, and also chartered a boat to watch the sun set over the Nile River. However, the highlight of LaLanda’s trip was visiting the ancient Nubian city of Aswan.

SOURCE: TRAVEL NOIRE

