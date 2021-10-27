iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Largest Innovation Hub in Africa Expands

3 hours ago 1 min read

Co-Creation Hub (CcHub), the Lagos-based hub, accelerator and investor that has been expanding across Africa of late, has launched its new Seedr programme, the first edition of which will take place in Namibia. Its latest edition is the Seedr programme, a six-month acceleration programme for early-stage technology startups in emerging ecosystems with the potential to scale and create impact. Through the Seedr programme, CcHub aims to work with impact-driven founders to develop their startups into sustainable entities and raise funding through its syndicate platform. It will kick off in Namibia with an initial cohort of five early-stage tech startups with high growth potential, with the assistance of local partner StartUp Namibia. The Seedr Programme will be broken into two phases, with a duration of three months each. The first phase will be focused on helping the selected startups improve their product, build efficient teams, initiate and navigate partnerships, and build a structure that makes the companies attractive to investors.SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Africa’s Most Powerful Passports

3 hours ago
1 min read

Pirates Off West Africa Thwarted

3 hours ago
1 min read

Large Energy Projects Look Set to Transform Senegal’s Economy

3 hours ago
1 min read

Anglican Leaders Come Down Hard on Ghanaian Clerics

3 hours ago
1 min read

South Africa’s Cricket Team Divided Over Taking the Knee

3 hours ago
1 min read

Somalia’s Story of Displacement

3 hours ago
1 min read

How to Tell the History of Africans Enslaved the Right Way

3 hours ago
1 min read

Gabon Steps Up to the Negotiating Table at COP26

3 hours ago
1 min read

10 Wealthiest Countries in Africa Ranked by their GDP in 2021

3 hours ago
1 min read

Fespaco Crowns Somali Film with Top Prize

1 day ago
1 min read

Egyptian Startup Ecosystem Establishes Itself as One of Africa’s “Big Four”

1 day ago
1 min read

No Room to Talk for Africa’s Last Absolute Monarch

1 day ago

You may have missed

2 min read

DBE Urges Eskom To Minimise Load Shedding As Matrics Write Final Exams

2 mins ago
iec election counting
1 min read

IEC Says It’s Ready For Election Day

4 mins ago
1 min read

One Vaccine Dose Not Enough For Health Workers – Sama

5 mins ago
2 min read

The NICD Reports 331 New COVID-19 Cases

10 mins ago