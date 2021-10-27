Large Energy Projects Look Set to Transform Senegal’s Economy

On the outskirts of a dusty village around 70km northeast of Dakar lies the largest windfarm in West Africa. Stretching across 41 hectares, the Taiba N’Diaye wind power project boasts 46 wind turbines and a total generation capacity of 158 MW. The facility, inaugurated in February 2020, will provide 2m people with electricity and supply nearly a sixth of Senegal’s power when operating at full capacity. A recent spate of oil and gas finds in the Atlantic Ocean straddling the maritime border with neighbouring Mauritania have put Senegal on the map as a serious hydrocarbon player. Ibrahima Fall, Senegal country manager for Invest in Africa, says there has been a flurry of investor interest since the oil and gas discovery. Yet the project is not without its concerns. One worry is that a hydrocarbon resource boom will lead to a “resource curse” of the kind that has affected countries such as Nigeria and Angola, detracting from development in other sectors like agriculture and manufacturing.
SOURCE: AFRICAN BUSINESS
More Stories
Africa’s Most Powerful Passports
Pirates Off West Africa Thwarted
Largest Innovation Hub in Africa Expands
Anglican Leaders Come Down Hard on Ghanaian Clerics
South Africa’s Cricket Team Divided Over Taking the Knee
Somalia’s Story of Displacement
How to Tell the History of Africans Enslaved the Right Way
Gabon Steps Up to the Negotiating Table at COP26
10 Wealthiest Countries in Africa Ranked by their GDP in 2021
Fespaco Crowns Somali Film with Top Prize
Egyptian Startup Ecosystem Establishes Itself as One of Africa’s “Big Four”
No Room to Talk for Africa’s Last Absolute Monarch