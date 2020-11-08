Langa Residents Criticise Police

Nearly 5,000 prisoners are currently doing life behind bars in South Africa according to Police Minister Bheki Cele.
He says this should illustrate the good work done by officers.
But many residents in Langa, Cape Town disagree.
They say police in the area often turn away victims of gender-based violence and that they have lost faith in the SAPS.
Cele faced a barrage of complaints from the residents.
He visited the community as part of the Imbizo initiative to help enhance the partnership between law enforcement and residents.
The minister believes communities must play their part in assisting police to curb crime.
“There are good police officers and there are bad police officers,” Cele said.
“In communities, there are good people in communities and there are bad people there are those that allow children as young as 10 to go and drink alcohol the whole night.”
Langa is one of many Cape Town townships plagued by crime and it’s hoped this initiative will help enhance efforts to fight the problem.
More Stories
1 731 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In SA
Joe Biden Projected To Win US Presidential Election
Biden Confident Of Impending Election Victory
1 761 New Covid-19 Cases In SA
US Presidential Election Remains Undecided
SA Farmworkers Are Slaves – EFF
COVID-19 Regulations Limit Licence Renewals – CoCT
1 866 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed In SA
Ramaphosa To Address The Nation Next Week – Jackson Mthembu
Watch: Dudu Myeni Appears At Zondo Commission
Vote Counting Continues In Tense US Presidential Race
The Class of 2020 Get Ready to Write Exams