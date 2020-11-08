iAfrica

Langa Residents Criticise Police

SAPS

Nearly 5,000 prisoners are currently doing life behind bars in South Africa according to Police Minister Bheki Cele.

He says this should illustrate the good work done by officers.

But many residents in Langa, Cape Town disagree.

They say police in the area often turn away victims of gender-based violence and that they have lost faith in the SAPS.

Cele faced a barrage of complaints from the residents. 

He visited the community as part of the Imbizo initiative to help enhance the partnership between law enforcement and residents.

The minister believes communities must play their part in assisting police to curb crime. 

“There are good police officers and there are bad police officers,” Cele said.

“In communities, there are good people in communities and there are bad people there are those that allow children as young as 10 to go and drink alcohol the whole night.”

Langa is one of many Cape Town townships plagued by crime and it’s hoped this initiative will help enhance efforts to fight the problem. 

