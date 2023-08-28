Langa Indoor Sport Complex Temporarily Closed for Repairs

The Langa Indoor Sports Centre has been temporarily closed due to roof damage caused by harsh weather.

Roof sheets damaged by strong rains and gale-force winds last month are being replaced.

According to the City of Cape Town, engineers recommended that the facility be shuttered after a site assessment because it was not safe for public use.

Last week, strong winds and heavy rains wreaked even more havoc in several sections of Cape Town.

At least 20 formal residences and 10 backyard cottages were damaged at Hanover Park.

Residents in need were given emergency shelter at a nearby church.