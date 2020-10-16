iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Landmark Moment for the African Tech Ecosystem

2 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Nigerian fintech company Paystack has been acquired by global payments leader Stripe in a deal reports say could be worth more than US$200 million. Launched in January 2016 by Shola Akinlade and Ezra Olubi, Paystack is a payments company that helps businesses in Africa get paid by anyone, anywhere in the world. The startup processes over 50 per cent of all web payments in Nigeria, powering payments for over 60,000 organisations, including FedEx, UPS, MTN, and many others.  The company has now been acquired by Stripe, which led Paystack’s US$8 million funding round back in 2018. Stripe’s payments software is used by customers including Amazon, Google, Shopify and Zoom, and its acquisition of Paystack is the latest move in its international expansion. Paystack will be Stripe’s catalyst for growing internet commerce in Africa, with the Lagos-based startup having plans to expand across the continent, start8ng with a pilot in South Africa. “In just five years, Paystack has done what many companies could not achieve in decades. Their tech-first approach, values, and ambition greatly align with our own. This acquisition will give Paystack resources to develop new products, support more businesses and consolidate the hyper-fragmented African payments market,” said Matt Henderson, Stripe’s business lead in EMEA.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

A Mission to Insure the Homes of Millions of South Africans

2 hours ago
1 min read

Essential Listening for Anyone with an Interest in Africa

2 hours ago
1 min read

Ghanaian Project Teaches the Economic Benefits of Letting Trees Stand

2 hours ago
1 min read

A Lifeline For Many Zimbabweans Faces Shutdown

2 hours ago
1 min read

Angola’s President Recovers Bad Debts Created by Previous Administration

2 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s Strategy as it Lobbies the G20

2 hours ago
1 min read

South African Cities Given the Light to Buy Electricity from Other Producers

2 hours ago
1 min read

Mozambique Publishes its Proposed Model for a Sovereign Wealth Fund

2 hours ago
1 min read

Liberia Bemoans Plans to Hike Data Costs

2 hours ago
1 min read

Shona Songstress Lives Up to Her Name

1 day ago
1 min read

A True Malagasy Refuge in the Heart of Africa

1 day ago
1 min read

Namibia is Dehorning Most of its Endangered Black Rhinos in an Effort to Curb Poaching

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

A Mission to Insure the Homes of Millions of South Africans

2 hours ago
1 min read

Essential Listening for Anyone with an Interest in Africa

2 hours ago
1 min read

Ghanaian Project Teaches the Economic Benefits of Letting Trees Stand

2 hours ago
1 min read

A Lifeline For Many Zimbabweans Faces Shutdown

2 hours ago