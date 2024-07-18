Skip to content

Landmark Human Rights Treaty Now In Force

Campaigners are celebrating after a landmark disability rights treaty was legally  adopted by 15 member states of the African Union. 

African nations have taken a huge step forward in protecting the rights of people  with disabilities following the announcement by the African Commission on Human  and Peoples’ Rights (ACHPR) on 7 June 2024 that the African Disability Protocol  (ADP) has officially come into force. 

The landmark will also be celebrated when from 29 July 2024, campaigners will  attend the fifth session of the African Union’s Specialised Technical Committee on  Social Development, Labour and Employment in Addis-Ababa. 

The push for ratification follows years of campaigning led by Sightsavers’ Equal World  campaign, in partnership with local organisations of persons with disabilities. 

The protocol is the first Pan-African human rights treaty that specifically addresses  forms of discrimination affecting people with disabilities on the continent, such as  harmful practices, beliefs, and superstitions.  

It was adopted by the African Union in 2018 but has only now become a political  reality after the protocol received the 15 ratifications from member countries needed  for it to become legally binding. The Republic of Congo became the 15th country to  ratify the protocol, joining the likes of Cameroon, Malawi, Nigeria, Uganda, and Mali. 

Lefhoko Kesamang, Senior Social Welfare Officer at the African Union Commission said, “This is a historic moment for people with disabilities across Africa. This protocol will make a real difference in tackling discrimination and inequality to improve the  lives of millions of people with disabilities.  

“Adopting this protocol demonstrates African nations’ commitment to promoting the  rights of people with disabilities to ensure they can access their rights on an equal  basis with others.” 

The ADP builds on the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with  Disabilities (UNCRPD), which was the first comprehensive human rights treaty of this  century. But unlike the UNCRPD, the ADP addresses the specific and unique forms of discrimination that affect the more than 80 million people with disabilities living in  African countries. 

Notably, it is the only international human rights charter that expressly recognises  and outlines the discrimination faced by people with albinism and the attacks they  face.  

The protocol will ensure that African Union member countries have a duty to create  and enact disability specific laws and policies in line with the treaty. It will also allow  citizens to hold their governments to account.  

Grace Antwi-Atsu, Senior Advocacy Lead at Sightsavers, said, “We are delighted this  important human rights charter has finally come into force. It has been a long journey  – but this is a significant step towards creating a more inclusive society where people  with disabilities are protected by specific laws which cater to their needs.  

“We applaud the governments which have adopted the ADP as they truly recognise  the rights of people living with disabilities.” 

Sightsavers’ Equal World campaign works alongside disability campaigners in 13  countries including the African Union Commission, the African Disability Forum, the  Africa Disability Alliance and the African Union for the Blind. These organisations call  on their governments to ratify the ADP and protect the rights of people with  disabilities across the continent. It plays a supporting role, offering technical  expertise, resources, creative assets and other guidance such as around media. For more information on the Equal World campaign and the call to ratify the ADP,  please visit: www.ratify-the-adp.org

