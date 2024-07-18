Landmark Human Rights Treaty Now In Force

Campaigners are celebrating after a landmark disability rights treaty was legally adopted by 15 member states of the African Union.

African nations have taken a huge step forward in protecting the rights of people with disabilities following the announcement by the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights (ACHPR) on 7 June 2024 that the African Disability Protocol (ADP) has officially come into force.

The landmark will also be celebrated when from 29 July 2024, campaigners will attend the fifth session of the African Union’s Specialised Technical Committee on Social Development, Labour and Employment in Addis-Ababa.

The push for ratification follows years of campaigning led by Sightsavers’ Equal World campaign, in partnership with local organisations of persons with disabilities.

The protocol is the first Pan-African human rights treaty that specifically addresses forms of discrimination affecting people with disabilities on the continent, such as harmful practices, beliefs, and superstitions.

It was adopted by the African Union in 2018 but has only now become a political reality after the protocol received the 15 ratifications from member countries needed for it to become legally binding. The Republic of Congo became the 15th country to ratify the protocol, joining the likes of Cameroon, Malawi, Nigeria, Uganda, and Mali.

Lefhoko Kesamang, Senior Social Welfare Officer at the African Union Commission said, “This is a historic moment for people with disabilities across Africa. This protocol will make a real difference in tackling discrimination and inequality to improve the lives of millions of people with disabilities.

“Adopting this protocol demonstrates African nations’ commitment to promoting the rights of people with disabilities to ensure they can access their rights on an equal basis with others.”

The ADP builds on the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD), which was the first comprehensive human rights treaty of this century. But unlike the UNCRPD, the ADP addresses the specific and unique forms of discrimination that affect the more than 80 million people with disabilities living in African countries.

Notably, it is the only international human rights charter that expressly recognises and outlines the discrimination faced by people with albinism and the attacks they face.

The protocol will ensure that African Union member countries have a duty to create and enact disability specific laws and policies in line with the treaty. It will also allow citizens to hold their governments to account.

Grace Antwi-Atsu, Senior Advocacy Lead at Sightsavers, said, “We are delighted this important human rights charter has finally come into force. It has been a long journey – but this is a significant step towards creating a more inclusive society where people with disabilities are protected by specific laws which cater to their needs.

“We applaud the governments which have adopted the ADP as they truly recognise the rights of people living with disabilities.”

Sightsavers’ Equal World campaign works alongside disability campaigners in 13 countries including the African Union Commission, the African Disability Forum, the Africa Disability Alliance and the African Union for the Blind. These organisations call on their governments to ratify the ADP and protect the rights of people with disabilities across the continent. It plays a supporting role, offering technical expertise, resources, creative assets and other guidance such as around media. For more information on the Equal World campaign and the call to ratify the ADP, please visit: www.ratify-the-adp.org