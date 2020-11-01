iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Lampard Delighted With Chelsea’s Back Line

Photo Credit: REUTERS/Molly Darlington

30 mins ago 2 min read

Share with your network!

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said his team were finally finding the right balance between attack and defence after shutting out Burnley in Saturday’s 3-0 English Premier League soccer victory.

Chelsea have now kept clean sheets in their last four games in all competitions. Lampard said experienced defender Thiago Silva and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy – both of whom joined the club in the close season – had added steel to their defence.

“There was certainly balance there and we worked on that,” Lampard told reporters on Saturday. “That’s part of the process when we’ve brought in new players. When you’re keeping clean sheets and scoring goals, you’re going in the right direction.

“The clean sheets are a great sign of a spine in the team. Thiago Silva and Edouard Mendy have massively helped that but so has the mentality of the group.”

Goals from new arrivals Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner, as well as a Kurt Zouma strike helped Chelsea cruise against struggling Burnley, but Lampard said he was not getting carried away after ending a run of two straight league draws.

“I’m not going to jump up and down after a win like this, but it was a really positive day,” he added.

American forward Christian Pulisic suffered a hamstring issue during the warm-up at Turf Moor, ruling him out.

“He had a small sensation in his hamstring, so we had to pull him out. He couldn’t play after feeling that… so we’ll have to scan it. He’s got fit and played three games so obviously he’s frustrated,” Lampard added.

Victory lifted Chelsea to fourth in the table with 12 points from seven games.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

3 min read

England Take Six Nations Title

28 mins ago
2 min read

Jota Strikes Again As Liverpool Go Top

34 mins ago
1 min read

Sharks Bounce Back Against Pumas

48 mins ago
1 min read

Bulls Humiliate Stormers

50 mins ago
2 min read

Ziyech Shines As Chelsea Enjoy Win At Burnley

1 hour ago
2 min read

Walker’s Homecoming Strike Gives Man City Win

16 hours ago
3 min read

Mo’unga Magic Drives All Blacks To Record Victory

16 hours ago
2 min read

Man United Forwards Can Be A Big Threat – Arteta

17 hours ago
2 min read

Wolves Beat Palace

17 hours ago
2 min read

Bottas On Pole At Imola

17 hours ago
2 min read

Wolves Beat Palace

1 day ago
2 min read

Australia’s 2027 World Cup Bid Picks Up Steam

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Jacob Zuma Foundation Blasts Zondo And Judiciary

58 seconds ago
1 min read

1 770 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

9 mins ago
3 min read

England Take Six Nations Title

28 mins ago
2 min read

Lampard Delighted With Chelsea’s Back Line

30 mins ago