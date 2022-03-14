Lake Kariba is a Popular Spot for Locals and Foreigners Alike

Located between Zambia and Zimbabwe, Lake Kariba is about a five-hour drive from Harare. The last part of the drive is spent winding around narrow roads through the hills, surrounded by indigenous trees and thick African bush. This makes every second spent dodging potholes well worth it, and if you’re lucky, you might spot elephants that use the roads as an easy way to navigate the steep terrain. A popular way to visit the Umi is on one of the many houseboats that are available to rent out from the harbours on the mainland. Although it takes a little longer to get there, travellers can stop off at other scenic bays along the way. Cruising in the blazing heat on a houseboat at midday is done best with a cold drink in hand.
SOURCE: GETAWAY
More Stories
A Hub for Africa’s Diasporic Art World
What You Need to Know about Travel to Tanzania
Ghana’s Warm-hearted Citizens Make the Country One of the Friendliest Spots in West Africa
Heritage Trips to Africa Just Got Easier
Ethical Fashion Initiative Fetes Young African Designers
A West African-inspired Cabbage Dish Made to Impress
Africa’s Bookstagrammers Are Carving Out a Space for the Continent’s Authors
Nigeria’s ‘Waste Museum’ Showcases Art to Raise Awareness of Waste
Amazon’s Going to Nollywood – and Its Deals with Studios Could Shake Up One of the World’s Most Prolific Filmmaking Hubs
One of Johannesburg’s Most Impressive Boutique Hotels
Upgrading Maternal Diagnostic Tools in Sub-Saharan Africa
Ghanaian Startup Plans to Takeover the Region