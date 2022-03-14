iAfrica

Lake Kariba is a Popular Spot for Locals and Foreigners Alike

4 hours ago 1 min read

Located between Zambia and Zimbabwe, Lake Kariba is about a five-hour drive from Harare. The last part of the drive is spent winding around narrow roads through the hills, surrounded by indigenous trees and thick African bush. This makes every second spent dodging potholes well worth it, and if you’re lucky, you might spot elephants that use the roads as an easy way to navigate the steep terrain. A popular way to visit the Umi is on one of the many houseboats that are available to rent out from the harbours on the mainland. Although it takes a little longer to get there, travellers can stop off at other scenic bays along the way. Cruising in the blazing heat on a houseboat at midday is done best with a cold drink in hand.

SOURCE: GETAWAY

