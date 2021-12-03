Lagosians Say No to Peace Walk Until Justice is Served

The Governor of Nigeria’s Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said that his government will not inflame already heightened tensions that stemmed from a report by a judicial panel that probed the October 2020 shooting of protesters at the state’s Lekki toll gate. Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, Sanwo-Olu called for “a walk for peace” next month for reconciliation. Nigerian entertainers Folarin Falana (Falz) and Debo Adebayo (Mr. Marcaroni), who were among celebrities invited to the peace walk have rejected the governor’s invitation. Falana posted a tweet Tuesday evening describing the proposed peace walk as “disrespectful” and “a joke.” Adebayo argued that reconciliation efforts should begin with the implementation of the judicial panel’s report. “I humbly decline the invitation of Mr Governor. The Government themselves set up a panel. The panel has made recommendations. I believe that genuine peacemaking will begin by first implementing the recommendations of the panel. Then we can begin to trust the government,” he wrote in a tweet.
SOURCE: CNN
