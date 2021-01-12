Lagos’ Waste Economy is Huge

It is well connected with the domestic formal economy and has also established links into trans-border trade with neighbouring and distant countries. But managing the city’s solid waste remains an intractable problem. While there have been some improvements, for example in solid waste policies, investment and management practices, these have mainly benefited the formal waste system. The changes have led to public-private joint investments in the purchase of 650 waste collection trucks and in a waste-to-compost facility which cost over $20 million. Another is the daily conversion capacity of about 850 metric tonnes of organic waste to 250 bags of organic fertiliser. Researchers says Lagos policy makers should note the positive role that informal waste pickers play. And they should factor this into the formulation of policies. The informal economy is not an impediment to the prosperity of Lagos. Rather it represents a huge asset base that should be harnessed for further development and sustainable solid waste management.
SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION
More Stories
Niger Puts its Best Foot Forward with Exhibition
Africa Should Use the Next Decade to Go Green
Mali’s Mobile-based Crop Insurer
Five Steps Back for Talks on Grand Ethiopian Dam
Ms Campbell Becomes the Face of Kenya Travel
Africa’s Green Wall Intitative Gets Cash Injection
Recurrent Drought and COVID-19 have Brought Southern Madagascar to its Knees
The State of Egypt’s Hospital Supplies in Pandemic Fight
Covid-19 Deals Heavy Blow in Lilongwe
Gorongosa National Park Steadily Recovering from the Ravages of Civil War
The First AfDB Grant Exclusively Targeting Women and Girls
Reversing the HIV Tide for Africa’s Mothers and Children