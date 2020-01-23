Thu. Jan 23rd, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Lagos Residents Uprooted

27 mins ago 1 min read

Authorities in Nigeria evicted thousands of impoverished residents from a Lagos slum, leaving many homeless. Residents described scenes of panic and confusion Tuesday as hundreds of navy personnel pushed into Tarkwa Bay and neighboring island communities on the Lagos Lagoon, ordering them to leave within an hour. Tarkwa Bay, home to at least 4,500 people, is among dozens of communities with structures that have been marked for demolition by the navy. All are accessible only by water. In some communities, bulldozers have already done their work. People living in waterfront communities in Lagos, a city of 21 million people, have been forcefully evicted in recent years by authorities citing safety concerns.

SOURCE: CNN

More Stories

1 min read

Why is Ebola Taking so Long to End?

18 mins ago
1 min read

Specials Drive this South African Chain’s Sales

20 mins ago
1 min read

Malawi Arrests Corrupt Banker

22 mins ago
1 min read

A Silver Lining in Zimbabwe’s Health Crisis

25 mins ago
1 min read

Luanda Leaks Takes a Dark Twist

30 mins ago
1 min read

The Sahara’s Solar Potential

34 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Why is Ebola Taking so Long to End?

18 mins ago
1 min read

Specials Drive this South African Chain’s Sales

20 mins ago
1 min read

Malawi Arrests Corrupt Banker

22 mins ago
1 min read

A Silver Lining in Zimbabwe’s Health Crisis

25 mins ago