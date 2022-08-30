iAfrica

Lagos Can Be Anything You Want it to Be

8 hours ago 1 min read

If luxury is your language, rest assured that Lagos speaks it well. If, however, you’re on a tight budget and want to experience this bustling Nigerian city for less, you’ll be welcomed with open arms by the city’s creative arts community, whose vibrancy is attracting attention around the world. The New Afrika Shrine is a must-visit destination in Lagos. Every Sunday night, Femi Kuti – son of Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti – performs with his band to a packed hall during “Sunday Jump” – with an admission fee of around N1000. And every Thursday evening, the rehearsal for the Sunday show is free. If you’re around in mid-October, be sure to attend the nightly Felabration concerts, which run for a week in memory of Fela – all free of charge. At least one Saturday a month, the Didi Museum hosts a creativity workshop for children. Let by experienced facilitators, these sessions help youngsters explore subjects like craft-making, sketching, painting, writing, poetry and music. 

SOURCE: LONELY PLANET

