iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Lagos’ Best Beaches: From Luxury Resorts and Peaceful Coves to Lively Beach Clubs

5 hours ago 1 min read

On any given weekend – if they’re not out partying or shopping at malls – chances are they’ll be at any of the city’s private and public beaches. And with the local hospitality sector seeing record investment, more private beaches, beach clubs and resorts are opening their doors in Lagos. Beaches in Lagos are usually extensions of resorts, so you could book a room and enjoy the waves round the clock. They offer a cheering range of leisure and recreational activities that attract not just the city’s fun-seeking residents but also its diverse expatriate community. So if you’d like to kitesurf, play beach soccer, or party all night, there’s a beach for you.

SOURCE: LONELY PLANET

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

The South African Tourism Sector is Poised for a Tremendous Bounce-back

5 hours ago
1 min read

The Gorilla-naming Event that Takes Place Every Year in Rwanda

5 hours ago
1 min read

Spend Spring in these Two African Destinations

5 hours ago
1 min read

Inspirational Women in Conservation across Africa 

5 hours ago
1 min read

Artist Oluseye Ogunlesi Builds a Black Ark to Explore Canada’s Colonial History

5 hours ago
1 min read

How West African Cuisines Originated and Developed Over Centuries

5 hours ago
1 min read

Dripping With Hope  

5 hours ago
1 min read

Bobi Wine Takes His Fight to Venice

5 hours ago
1 min read

‘Artistic Awakening’ in Benin as Return of Royal Artifacts Attracts Huge Crowds

5 hours ago
1 min read

Benin Used as Launchpad for Tech Startups

2 days ago
1 min read

Shell’s Exploration Plans in South Africa Halted

2 days ago
1 min read

Ethiopia has New Plans for Crypto Businesses

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

The South African Tourism Sector is Poised for a Tremendous Bounce-back

5 hours ago
1 min read

The Gorilla-naming Event that Takes Place Every Year in Rwanda

5 hours ago
1 min read

Spend Spring in these Two African Destinations

5 hours ago
1 min read

Lagos’ Best Beaches: From Luxury Resorts and Peaceful Coves to Lively Beach Clubs

5 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer