Lagos’ Best Beaches: From Luxury Resorts and Peaceful Coves to Lively Beach Clubs

On any given weekend – if they’re not out partying or shopping at malls – chances are they’ll be at any of the city’s private and public beaches. And with the local hospitality sector seeing record investment, more private beaches, beach clubs and resorts are opening their doors in Lagos. Beaches in Lagos are usually extensions of resorts, so you could book a room and enjoy the waves round the clock. They offer a cheering range of leisure and recreational activities that attract not just the city’s fun-seeking residents but also its diverse expatriate community. So if you’d like to kitesurf, play beach soccer, or party all night, there’s a beach for you.
SOURCE: LONELY PLANET
