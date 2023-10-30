Lagos-based Concept Store, Collaborated with the Brooklyn Museum to Install a Pop-up shop at the Africa Fashion Exhibition                    

Alára took its homegrown manifesto on championing African fashion and creativity to a broader audience, using a pop-up outlet as its first international satellite. Foregrounding contemporary African perspectives on fashion and style, and merging retail experience with African diaspora connections in New York, the exhibit shop featured products from 100 brands, including U.S.-based designers and those within the African diaspora. Now, the long-running exhibit has come to an end, capping off the pop-up as well. As such, an intimate dinner was held at The Norm, Brooklyn Museum, celebrating African cuisine and culture while creating an unforgettable atmosphere that fostered meaningful conversations and connections.

