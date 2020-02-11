Ladysmith Black Mambazo Founder Joseph Shabalala Dies

The founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo Joseph Shabalala has died.

The details around his death have not yet been disclosed but it’s understood that the 78-year-old singer passed away in a Pretoria hospital after a long illness.

He was hospitalised last month after being treated for an undisclosed illness last year.

The group’s manager Xolani Majozi said that the group had cut their US tour short and was expected to travel back home soon.

Majozi said the group members were devastated.

“The group is currently touring America and will now cut their tour short and deal with the situation. They’ll be leaving after the meeting with family today.”

We would like to extend our condolences on the passing of Joseph Shabalala who was the founder of the group Ladysmith Black Mambazo. Ulale ngoxolo Tata ugqatso lwakho ulufezile. #RIPJosephShabalala [Photo: Flicker: Seth Gordon] pic.twitter.com/Sazg9hoWew — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) February 11, 2020

The Grammy award-winning group achieved international acclaim with their hit Homeless.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo won 5 Grammys, having racked up 17 nominations.

They were known for their moving vocals on the track Unomathemba.

EWN