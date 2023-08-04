Lady R Report To Be Completed On Friday – Presidency

The Presidency said that a report on the docking of Russian cargo vessel, the Lady R, in South African waters will be completed by the end of Friday.

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said that the document would be handed to President Cyril Ramaphosa as soon as his schedule allowed.

The investigation was triggered by accusations that arms were secretly loaded onto the vessel while it was docked in Simon’s Town harbour in December.

There’s been outrage from some political parties that the report will remain classified.

But Magwenya said that once the president had studied its contents, consideration would be given to what could be made public.

“We are not in a position to divulge any details of the witnesses that have come forward to make submissions and present evidence. We will also not get into discussion with respect to the identities of those who provided evidence or the nature of that evidence.”